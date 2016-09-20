NFIB honors Jordan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been awarded the Guardian of Small Business Award by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading advocate for small businesses.

Jordan received the award for his support of America’s small business owners in the 114th Congress.

Of the award Jordan said, “America’s small-business owners are the backbone of our economy. Small businesses create the majority of new U.S. jobs, and it’s my honor to support the entrepreneurs and small-business owners of Ohio’s fourth district through my work in Congress.”

NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan said, “Many elected officials claim that they are champions of small business, but our Guardian Award shows our members and other small-business owners who is really fighting for them. Based on his voting record, Rep. Jordan is one of the most reliable advocates for small business in Washington. NFIB is honored to present Rep. Jordan with this award.”

The Guardian of Small Business is NFIB’s most prestigious award. It is reserved for lawmakers who vote consistently with NFIB on key issues identified by small-business owners. NFIB tracks the votes of every member of Congress. House members and senators who vote with NFIB members at least 70 percent of the time are eligible for the Guardian Award.

Jordan received a 100 percent voting record during the 114th Congress.

