Airstream offers lightweight trailer

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream, the manufacturer of the iconic silver bullet travel trailer, has announced the launch of its newest travel trailer, the Airstream Basecamp.

Handcrafted in Jackson Center, the Basecamp is loaded with innovative features that will satisfy and amaze both the experienced long haul traveler and the weekend warrior who is just getting back in their adventure groove. It is the result of nearly a decade of planning. With comfort and convenience in mind, Basecamp allows campers to stop wondering and start wandering.

The Basecamp is the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet, which, combined with an aggressive departure angle, makes uneven terrain accessible and towing easier.

“It’s easy to get slowed down and overwhelmed by the detailed planning of and the packing for an adventure. We’ve all been there, and before you know it, you’re overwhelmed and putting the trip on the back burner,” said Airstream CEO and President Bob Wheeler. “With its lighter weight and easier towing experience, Basecamp is a fully-loaded adventure waiting to happen. All you need to do is head out and decide whether to go right or left at the end of your driveway.”

Notable features of the Basecamp include convertible rear space that was designed to easily adapt for eating, sleeping, lounging or storing a lot of gear; large rear cargo hatch and flexible storage space with tie downs allowing for easy loading and unloading; bathroom with toilet and shower, including shower head pass through for convenient use in the most remote locations; kitchen with a cooktop, stainless steel sink and refrigerator; wireless Bose Bluetooth Soundlink Color speaker.

Optional additions include an enclosed patio and rear tent that seamlessly attach to the Basecamp roof track allowing for extra outside storage

Basecamp was designed in collaboration with Bryan Thompson, an automotive designer with more than 15 years of experience working with top global automotive brands. With a base weight of 2,585 pounds and maximum trailer capacity of 3,500 pounds, Basecamp is towable with a variety of small and mid-sized SUVs and crossovers. Basecamp has suggested retail price of $34,900. Airstream dealers are taking reservations now and will begin receiving inventory in October. For information, visit www.Airstream.com.