Speedway to hold job fair

SIDNEY – Speedway LLC (Speedway), the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated convenience stores with approximately 2,770 stores in 22 states, is looking to hire more than 100 employees in its Ohio locations.

Speedway is primarily seeking to fill many entry level leadership positions, including shift leader trainees and co-manager trainees. A variety of full-time field positions also are available, including customer service representatives, who primarily serve customers, and food service specialists, who help maintain food and beverage programs.

Speedway will hold job fairs on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Speedway stores in Defiance, Findlay, Fremont, Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Lima, Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Bellefontaine, Urbana, Springfield, Beavercreek, North Dayton and Toledo and its surrounding communities.

Full-time Speedway employees are eligible for medical, dental, and vision plans as well as a 401k program with a company match of 117 percent of the first 6 percent of employee contributions. Speedway also offers flexible schedules, monthly bonuses and tuition reimbursement. Employees are paid weekly and vested immediately.

Interested candidates should plan to attend the job fair in person. Those unable to attend can complete an application at speedway.com or visit the nearest Speedway location for job information.