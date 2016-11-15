Auto study: Shelby County not best place for used cars

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The automotive buyer intelligence firm, Autolist.com, has released a study in advance of Black Friday shopping that ranks Shelby County the 39th most affordable place to buy a vehicle in Ohio during the holiday week.

The study, which draws on more than 76 million vehicles and 4.5 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide, shows that used vehicles in Shelby County are, on average, $170 more than the Ohio average. In addition, Autolist.com ranks Ohio the 42nd most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with average prices $732 above the national average.

In terms of specific vehicles, Autolist.com’s study points to the Ford F-150 as being the most affordable vehicle in Shelby County, with prices $407 below the Ohio average.

According to the study, the top five most affordable models in Shelby County are

• Ford F-150, $407 below the state average.

• Ford Focus, $290 below the state average.

• Ford Explorer, $240 below the state average.

• Ford Escape, $83 below the state average.

• Ford Edge, $16 below the state average.

Autolist.com’s study also provides the most affordable in-state and national rankings for vehicles and locations. The top five most affordable vehicles in Ohio are the Dodge Charger at $922 below the national average, GMC Sierra 1500 at $921 below the national average, Jeep Wrangler at $878 below the national average, Chevrolet Traverse at $839 below the national average and Cadillac SRX at $812 below the national average.

The top five most affordable locations in Ohio in which to buy a used car are Defiance County at $943 below the state average; Summit County at $633 below the state average; Carroll County at $600 below the state average; Stark County at $523 below the state average; and Van Wert County at $504 below the state average.

The Top five most affordable states are Florida at $835 below the national average; Rhode Island at $616 below the national average; Ohio at $459 below the national average; New York at $452 below the national average; and Massachusetts at $439 below the national average.

As a result, there is an opportunity for people to save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on their next vehicle by taking advantage of geographic differences in used vehicle prices.