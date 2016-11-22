Baumer joins design team

MINSTER — Minster native Becky (Luthman) Baumer recently joined the staff of Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc., of Minster, as an interior designer.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in interior design from Indiana University with a minor in small business management.

Since entering the design profession in 2007, she has gained experience working in the higher education, corporate workplace and healthcare design markets.

She has been certified as an interior designer by the Council for Interior Design Qualification and is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association. Baumer became a LEED Accredited Professional through the US Green Building Council in 2011 and earned her Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification in 2012.

She previously worked in Indianapolis for Maregatti Interiors and for HKS Inc. in Chicago and Indianapolis.

