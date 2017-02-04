Elder-Beerman aids donor drive

Staff report

MILWAUKEE — The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers stores, raised $240,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America during its ‘Give the Gift of a Great Future’ holiday campaign.

Bon-Ton’s cause-marketing initiative provided opportunities for the community to support the nation’s number one advocate for youth serving nearly 4 million kids and teens during out-of-school time.

Peppermint the Bear, named by a Boys & Girls Club member, was the company’s exclusive teddy bear for the 2016 holiday season. It was sold in stores and online, and Bon-Ton donated the net proceeds from the sale of each bear to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donations are shared among all Bon-Ton stores’ local community clubs. In addition, during the campaign, customers who made a $3 donation at the register received a special thank you offer for $15 off a $30-or-more-purchase to use in the store.

“Supporting America’s youth through Boys & Girls Clubs is a source of great pride for all of us at The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. We are thrilled at our results of our Give the Gift of a Great Future holiday campaign”, said Kathryn Bufano, president and CEO of the Bon-Ton Stores Inc. “At Bon-Ton, we believe it is important to give back in our hometown communities.”

“During the holidays and throughout the year the Bon-Ton family of department stores and customers make a significant difference in the lives of youth by donating to Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Thank you for your continued support, which will build pathways for kids and teens to become globally competitive graduates and 21st century leaders through impact programming at Clubs around the country.”

Since 1994, the Bon-Ton Stores Inc. has donated more than $2.5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.