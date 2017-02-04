Boshears joins Bryce Realty

Staff report

SIDNEY — Ryan Fleming, broker/owner of Bryce Realty LLC, has announced that Dennis Boshears has joined the Bryce Realty as a Realtor.

Boshears is a Sidney native. His skills include residential, commercial, agriculture sales and an emphasis on assisting first-time homebuyers.

“Dennis and Bryce Realty LLC understand today’s housing market is constantly evolving with the advent of technology, and we strive to stay on the leading edge of that technology to better serve our clients,” said Fleming.

In 2016, the owners of Bryce Realty LLC earned the certification of Certified Negotiation Expert through the Real Estate Negotiating Institute, and the these skills have been shared with and used by Boshears while negotiating on behalf of his clients.