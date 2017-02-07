Midmark offers scholarship

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools.

Eligible seniors must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in computer science, engineering, information technology, computer information systems or management information systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship winner interns during the college summer breaks, beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year. After college graduation, the student must commit at least three years of employment to Midmark. The grant will be paid incrementally throughout a four-year program. The recipient will be chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark teammates.

This is the 18th year Midmark has offered a technical scholarship. Eligible students should contact their guidance counselors for more information. Scholarship applications are due Feb. 24.