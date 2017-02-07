JTDMH named best for emergency care

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award.

The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process-of-care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including time to admission, time from admission to room and door to diagnosis.

Criteria for selecting Joint Township Hospital as one of America’s best also included the average time before outpatients with chest pain or a possible heart attack received an ECG, and the average time patients with broken bones had to wait before getting pain medication. Awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country.

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital is one of 320 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.