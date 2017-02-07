Edison to host Disney Institute

PIQUA — Disney Institute will present its professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Quality Service, in Piqua, April 6.

Sponsored by Edison State Community College, the one-day event will help area professionals examine how they can differentiate their services to become providers of choice and understand the processes necessary to develop a culture that consistently delivers exceptional service. This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

A rate of $299 per person will be available to Edison State partners in Darke, Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio. NonEdison State partners outside of Darke, Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio will be charged a rate of $399 per person. Both rates include all course materials, as well as breakfast, lunch, and parking.

For information or to register, call 937-778-7805 or visit www.edisonohio.edu/Disney.