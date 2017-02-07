Trail of Hearts to thank customers

SIDNEY — Several downtown Sidney businesses will say, “Thank you,” to customers during the “Trail of Hearts,” Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

“It started with wanting to pay back customers who came downtown for Small Business Saturday (in November),” said Colleen Sadler, owner of Silver Linings Booktique. “We were really busy. People said they were tickled to be able to shop downtown again. They chose us first instead of going to Tipp City or Troy. How do you pay that back?”

So, Sadler decided to give Valentines to customers. She suggested the idea to other downtown retailers and they agreed to the project. Then she went to Amy Breinich, director of Sidney Alive, to brainstorm about naming the event.

Customers can begin the Trail of Hearts at the Sidney Alive office, 109 S. Ohio Ave. There they can pick up a Valentine box and a map. At each of the participating stores, retailers will put a Valentine into the customer’s box.

Some of the Valentines will contain discount offers. Some will not.

“That’s what will make it fun,” Sadler said.

One lucky customer will receive a golden Valentine and win $100 in cash.

Participating stores are Threads, Silver Linings Booktique, Wiford’s Jewelers, Ron & Nita’s, Scrubs, the Spot and the Ivy Garland.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.