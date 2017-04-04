Lima credit union earns high rank

LIMA — S&P Global Market Intelligence recently released its ranking of 2016’s 50 best-performing credit unions.

Superior Credit Union, based in Lima, was named the second-best-performing credit union in the U.S.

Two other credit unions in the top 10 had assets of less than $2 billion. Up from $663 million at year end, Superior’s current asset size is $674 million.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the nation’s credit unions using five core financial performance metrics: member growth, market growth, operating expense as a percentage of operating revenue, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, and delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans.

To be eligible for the ranking, a credit union had to report more than $500 million in total assets and a net worth ratio of at least 7.0 percent as of Dec. 31, 2016. Based on these criteria, 508 credit unions qualified for the ranking.

“Superior is very proud of this ranking” said Phil Buell, president and CEO of Superior Credit Union. “We feel that it represents our commitment to the cooperative principles of our organization. We strive to make sound financial decisions that will benefit our members and the communities that we serve. Our continued growth and success will make it possible for Superior to provide the financial products and services that our members want and deserve. We are thrilled to be ranked No. 2, but rest assured, we have No. 1 in our sights and on our minds.”

This is Superior’s second appearance on the list, up five spots from the previous year. The credit union’s market growth slowed to 13.9 percent in 2016 compared to 21.5 percent in 2015, but a strong jump in member growth of 17.3 percent, along with an improved operating expense ratio and delinquency ratio helped the credit union climb five spots in the ranking.