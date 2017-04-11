Karas earns accreditation

SIDNEY — DiAnne Karas, of the financial services firm, Edward Jones in Sidney, has achieved the professional designation of accredited asset management specialist (AAMS).

Karas successfully completed AAMS Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics included understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

Karas’s office is at 2190 Wapakoneta Ave.