Posted on by

Karas earns accreditation


Karas, DiAnneѱ0/05/12ѵ17022


SIDNEY — DiAnne Karas, of the financial services firm, Edward Jones in Sidney, has achieved the professional designation of accredited asset management specialist (AAMS).

Karas successfully completed AAMS Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics included understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

Karas’s office is at 2190 Wapakoneta Ave.

Karas, DiAnneѱ0/05/12ѵ17022
http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Karas.jpgKaras, DiAnneѱ0/05/12ѵ17022

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:43 pm |    

Fire departments receive grants

Fire departments receive grants
2:29 pm |    

Wednesday to Sunday forecast

Wednesday to Sunday forecast
7:01 pm |    

Meeting the big rabbit

Meeting the big rabbit
comments powered by Disqus