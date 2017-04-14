Credit union marks 80 years

DAYTON — Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) has reached a milestone this April, celebrating 80 years of service to its members and communities.

All branches, including the branch in Sidney, will celebrate April 28 by offering refreshments to customers.

U1 began in 1937 as the National Cash Register Employees Credit Union with just seven Charter members each donating $10. By 1962, the credit union had grown to more than $25,000,000 in assets and in 1974, became the first credit union in the nation to offer ATM service. Today, Universal 1 Credit Union provides financial products and services to more than 50,000 members throughout the Dayton community and nationwide with more than $420,000,000 in assets.

“Over our 80-year history, Universal 1 has accumulated numerous awards and recognitions,” said Loren Rush, U1 president and CEO. “But certainly, our highest honor is the trust, loyalty and support that our member-owners provide.”

View a timeline of U1’s 80 year history at u1cu.org/80th.