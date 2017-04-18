Edison plans leadership conference

PIQUA — The Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the 14th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff and volunteers to explore in depth topics related to not-for-profit management and leadership. The one–day conference features morning and afternoon breakout education and work sessions led by not-for-profit professionals.

Breakout sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening not-for-profit organizations including: “Grant Dos and Don’ts,” “Financial Considerations,” “Grant Funding Information Network,” “Communication and Marketing,” “Recruitment of Volunteers and Board Members,” “Making Friends and Raising Funds” and “Harnessing the Power of Passion.”

Event registration is open through May 19. The cost to attend the event is $49 per person and includes a continental breakfast, lunch and parking. To register, visit www.edisonohio.edu/mosaic.