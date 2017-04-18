Midmark launches diagnostic device

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a medical solutions provider for ambulatory care, has announced Midmark IQvitals Zone, the industry’s first diagnostic device to feature Bluetooth low energy technology that allows caregivers to effortlessly and securely connect their tablets or laptops to the devices when vitals acquisition is initiated.

IQvitals Zone changes the traditional workflow in vitals acquisition by establishing a direct wireless connection between vital signs measurement and the caregiver’s tablet or laptop — requiring no cables or manual pairing. The vital signs monitor automatically connects with the appropriate equipment when the caregiver places a tablet or laptop on the multi-use work surface or near the diagnostic device and initiates vitals acquisition. When the equipment is connected, caregivers can take patient vitals, review results and seamlessly import the information to an electronic medical records (EMR) system directly from their laptop or tablet.

IQvitals Zone allows caregivers to capture five vital signs at the point of care, including:

Blood pressure, using Serenity BP by Midmark with linear deflation technology to deliver quick, accurate measurements that are comfortable for the patient.

Blood oxygen level and pulse, using industry-leading Masimo Rainbow SET or Nellcor OxiMax technology.

Temperature, using an Exergen TemporalScanner thermometer.

Weight, using the Midmark 625 Barrier-Free examination table with integrated IQscale to capture weight data from the built-in scale.

With the Midmark IQconnect framework, caregivers can operate all of these vital signs devices and transfer data to the EMR from one “single pane of glass,” as opposed to interacting with multiple device screens throughout the room. At the end of a patient encounter, the device automatically disconnects when the caregiver moves the tablet or laptop out of range.

“IQvitals Zone brings the clinical space one step closer to a fully connected point of care ecosystem that integrates processes, equipment and caregivers,” said Kurt Forsthoefel, marketing director of medical products and services at Midmark. “For instance, discrepancies in manual blood pressure measurement processes and data transcription errors can both have a significant impact on costs and outcomes. Manual data transcription produces a 6.5 percent rate of error on average, which equates to a daily average of approximately eight vital signs errors for a caregiver that sees 20 patients per day. IQvitals Zone introduces automated measurements and data entry, minimizing human variables while standardizing work and improving data accuracy. These improvements, along with the opportunity for enhanced interaction when a caregiver can spend less time addressing technology concerns and more time focused on the patient, ultimately support better care and outcomes.”

By centralizing the vitals process at the point of care, IQvitals Zone reduces the need to move patients through different stations to capture vital signs information, saving time and reducing risk of patient falls. It also allows caregivers to easily move from room to room and be instantly and wirelessly connected to the vitals device.

The point of care ecosystem extends beyond the direct interaction between patients and caregivers to encompass everything that happens within the practice or clinic. A fully connected point of care ecosystem eliminates the barriers that prevent seamless, well-coordinated patient experiences and create inefficiencies, communication breakdowns and human errors.