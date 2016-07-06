Sidney man ODs in Troy park

TROY — Troy Police Department officers responded to the Troy Community Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive male who apparently overdosed on heroin inside the park bathroom.

The officer on duty found the male subject, identified as Christian M. Manor, 22, of Sidney, unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a stall. A syringe cap was found in the next stall.

Troy Fire Department paramedics responded to the park restrooms. Paramedics then administered Narcan intravenously and revived Manor. He was then transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, for treatment.

Manor was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Manor is also facing a possessing criminal tools charge in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. He entered a not-guilty plea to it last week. No other court dates have been scheduled in that case.

Found unresponsive in park bathroom