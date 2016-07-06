Dayton man to serve 12 years in prison

SIDNEY — A Dayton man will spend the next 12 years in prison for burglary and having weapons under disability.

Donald Hicks Jr., 36, who appeared in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, was originally charged in April with two counts of burglary, felonies of the second-degree, one count of possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth-degree, six counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fourth-degree, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third-degree.

The original 10-count indictment accused Hicks of various firearm offenses, entering two different homes in Fort Loramie, and receiving various types of stolen property.

In June a plea agreement was reached. He entered a guilty plea to one count of burglary, a felony of the second-degree, one amended count of burglary to a third-degree felony, and the one count of having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third-degree. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

Hicks was facing 8 years in prison for count one, and 36 months each for counts two and three. He ended up being sentenced to 7 years in prison for count one and 30 months each for counts two and three. According to the plea agreement, the state was going to remain silent on the question of concurrent or consecutive sentences. Judge James Stevenson ordered consecutive, making Hicks’ total prison time 12 years.

Upon his release he will have to complete three years of mandatory community control.

