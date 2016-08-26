City record

Police log

THURSDAY

-6:20 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating a menacing complaint made by Gregory Ball III, 20, 500 Vandemark Road, Apt. 20.

-2:04 p.m.: breaking and entering. Gregory Gunnell, 54, 330 Kossuth St., reported someone entered his property at 305 S. Ohio Ave. and damaged the wood trim around door window.

-12:55 p.m.: found property. A camouflage back pack containing clothing and personal items of Cody Striff, 19, at large, was found at Julia Lamb Park on East North Street.

-8:18 a.m.: assault. Jeffrey Epley, 59, 1733 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested for assault and intimidation.

Accident

Austin Shoffner, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was cited with failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident, and expired plates after a car crash on Friday at 1:20 a.m.

Shoffner was traveling northbound in the 700 block of West Parkwood Street when he failed to maintain control and hit a parked vehicle. Police found a trail of vehicle parts along the roadway while looking for the vehicle involved in the collision. Shoffner was located on foot after abandoning his truck. He told police he dropped his cell phone onto the floorboard of the vehichle and he had thought he hit a pole.

Shoffner was also arrested on an out of state warrant and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

The owner of the other vehicle is Jody Bates, 779 W. Parkwood St.

• Zoe Crist, 16, 121 E. South St., was cited with operation without reasonable control after a car crash on Thursday at 11:37 a.m.

Crist was traveling southbound in the 500 block of Second Avenue when she failed to maintain control and hit a parked vehicle.

The owner of the other vehicle is William Hamm, 516 Second Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:40 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 901 Campbell Road on the report of a general fire alarm. The alarm was to be in test mode.

-3:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-9 p.m.: fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 108 N. Wilkinson Ave. on the report of a structure fire. Mutual aid was received from Anna, Port Jefferson and Lockington.

-9:11 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a 1322 E. Court St. on a false fire alarm.

-9:51 a.m. to 6:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 1502 N. Main St. for three false fire alarms.

-8:34 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

