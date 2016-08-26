County record

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:22 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 3588 Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious car with its lights on.

THURSDAY

-8:06 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township on the report of a suspicious car with both driver and passenger doors open.

-6:59 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious van driving back and forth on the road.

-5:18 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Michigan Street for a K9 narcotics search.

-5:03 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 16890 state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of fraudulent charges to a bank account.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to 107 N. Linden St. on the report of harassing text messages.

Accidents

Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Hardin Wapak Road and state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township for a car crash on Tuesday at 3:14 p.m.

Derek Rinderle, 26, of Rossburg, was stopped at a stop sign on Hardin Wapak Road when he failed to yield and struck the vehicle, driven by Jeffery Tribbett, 42, of Anna, that was traveling southbound on state Route 29,

One of Tribbett’s passengers, Dwight Welsh, 42, of Anna, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Deputies responded to Loy Road in Cynthian Township for a car crash on Monday at 5:56 p.m.

Lisa Thomas, 43, of Fort Loramie, was traveling northbound in the 2000 block of Loy Road when she attempted to negotiate a sharp left hand curve and went off the roadway in the curve at an unsafe speed and lost control of the vehicle. She went off the roadway to the right, hit a ground level utility box and then a utility pole before coming to a rest in the ditch on the north side of the road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-9:12 p.m.: mutual aid. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded for mutual aid to man station one of the Sidney Fire Department.

-9:07 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna Fire Department and Lockington Fire Department responded to 108 N. Wilkinson Ave. in Clinton Township for mutual aid of a basement fire.

-4:40 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to Keith’s Truck and Trailer on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of an electric pole on fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

