County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:08 am.: accident with injuries. Deputies and Houston Rescue were dispatched to an accident with injuries at Houston and Loramie Washington roads.

SATURDAY

-11:07 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies are investigating a report of two vehicles trespassing on the Way International property at 5555 Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:32 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies are investigating a property damage accident at Campbell and Kuther roads in Clinton Township.

-2:52 a.m.: disabled vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 47 on the report of a vehicle in the middle of the road.

-12:37 a.m.: disabled vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road on a report of a disabled vehicle.

FRIDAY

-1o:42 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a man possibly looking into windows.

-9:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies are investigating a possible burglary at 2500 N. Kuther Road.

-9:37 p.m.: disabled vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Scott Road in Franklin Township on a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

-9:07 p.m.: juvenile complaint. Deputes were dispatched to the Anna Community Park in Dinsmore Township on a report of juveniles in the park after hours.

-8:03 p.m.: juvenile complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a 10-year-old riding her bicycle along in the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-3:42 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Wells Road in McLean Township for a property damage accident.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated a complaint about a suspicious car in the 200 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:37 p.m.: reckless operation. Jackson Center Police and Deputies investigated a complaint of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed failing to stop at multiple stop signs in the 11000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-11:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint in the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-1:01 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 200 block of North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township on a report of a suspicious car in the neighborhood.

FRIDAY

-7:39 p.m.: assault. Anna Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Onyx Drive on a report of an assault.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-11:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Patterson Road in Loramie Township.

-9:11 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.

-11:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-1:42 -p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Patterson Halpin road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-8:15 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-8:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township.

-6:23 p.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies were dispatched to the overpass on Meranda Road on a report of a tire in the road.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

