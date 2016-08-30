City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-2:36 a.m.: burglary. Beverly Frazier, 48, 941 N. Main Ave., reported someone entered her house and stole an Element 50-inch flat screen TV.

MONDAY

-5:09 p.m.: breaking and entering. A group of juveniles reported the theft of a pair of Tasco binoculars belonging to John Widney, 73, 609 S. Main Ave. The binoculars were later recovered.

-4:55 p.m.: theft. Teddy Righter, 42, at large, reported someone stole $12 from him at Christian Legal Services on East Court Street.

-4:17 p.m.: warrant. Nigel Allen, 29, Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:17 p.m.: theft. Amber Robinson, 33, 983 Buckeye Ave., reported someone obtained her phone account information and added a phone line to her account.

-1:44 p.m.: assault. Marie Strunk, 34, 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt D, was arrested for assault.

-1:35 p.m.: theft. Amber Crosley, 27, 210 Grove St., reported the theft of her Vizio 42-inch TV from her residence.

-12:33 p.m.: illegal processing of drug documents. Lisa Perin, 49, 632 St. Marys Ave., reported her prescription medication went missing between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.

-12:26 p.m.: contempt. Matthew Schott II, 20, 137 Oldham Ave., was arrested for contempt.

-12:04 p.m.: domestic violence. Kentrell Jones, 20, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. E, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:38 a.m.: breaking and entering. Earl Vance, 80, 604 Thomas Drive, reported someone entered an out building and took a Craftsman chipper and a John Deer riding lawn mower.

-1:54 a.m.: burglary. Officers investigated the report of an attempted burglary made by Debra Demars, 61, 1021 Riverbend Drive, at the location.

SUNDAY

-3:49 p.m.: theft. Justin Baker, 19, 1423 Langdon Drive, reported his Adidas back pack containing several items was stolen from the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-2:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side of the vehicle belonging to Rosemarie Petersime, 46, 316 W. Wagner Ave., was damaged at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:40 a.m.: burglary. Ronda Fogt, 52, 2050 Old English Court, reported the theft of a jewelry box, two gold and diamond necklaces and a gold and diamond bracelet from her residence between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26.

-1:10 a.m.: obstructing official business. Jason Moton, 51, 508 ½ S. West Ave., was arrested for obstructing official business.

SATURDAY

-9:43 p.m.: warrant. Darrick Roesser, 38, 824 ½ S. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-7:18 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Santos-Mendez, 25, 517 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. Kayla Barrett, 21, 1579 E. Court St., Apt. C, reported the theft of her HTC cellphone.

-4:43 p.m.: found property. A Mongoose bike was found outside of Pet Valu Pet Store on Michigan St. and turned into the police department.

-9:47 a.m.: theft. Joey Edwards, 35, 614 N. Main Ave., reported the theft of a cell phone.

-9:30 a.m.: warrant. Tonya Murray, 44, 601 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-8:59 a.m.: theft. A report was made of the theft of $55 from Vincent Barnhart, 48, Van Wert, while at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:03 a.m.: possession of drug abuse instruments. Crystal Marlow, 39, 343 Wilson Ave., was arrest for possession of drug abuse instruments.

FRIDAY

-8:31 p.m.: theft. Juan Godinez, 36, 906 Park St., reported the theft of his dirt bike.

-4 p.m.: violate protection order. Dionte Findley, 20, 604 ½ N. Main St., was arrested for violation of protection order.

-3:17 p.m.: criminal damaging. Aaron Harmon, 35, 330 N. Wagner Ave., reported some broke his rear driver’s side window on his car overnight.

-12:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. Melvin Monnin, 62, Russia, reported someone broke the front window of the vacant residence of 543 Carey St.

-11:21 a.m.: found property. A gold diamond ring was found at Speedway on St. Marys Road and turned into the police station. A Speedway employee told police an older male had inquired earlier that day at the business about a missing ring.

Accidents

Gary Swain, 36, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested for driving under the influence and charged with stopping after accident on property other than roadway after a collision on Sunday at 1:34 a.m.

Swain was pulling into the Taco Bell drive-through when he struck the curb and then a parked vehicle.

The owner of the other vehicle is Brandon Curl, 785 Foraker Ave.

• Josie Broaddrick, 16, 920 N. Main Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday at 1:16 a.m.

Broaddrick was traveling eastbound on Court Street when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Main Avenue and failed to yield to oncoming traffic causing the west bound vehicle driven by Alexis Chaney, of Troy, to hit her.

• Daniel Wardley, 43, 243 W. Walnut St., was cited with starting and backing after a collision on Friday at 8:11 a.m.

Wardley had pulled into the Burger King parking lot but then began to back out of the lot onto Vandemark Road and hit another vehicle turning into the parking lot.

The owner of the other vehicle was Angela Carey, 43, 712 Country Side Street, Apt. 7.

• Helen Hayes, 75, 820 Spruce Ave., was cited starting and backing after a crash on Thursday at 8:51 p.m.

Hayes was backing from a parking spot when she hit an unoccupied vehicle facing southbound on South Ohio Avenue.

The collision caused minor damages to the other vehicle owned by the city of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:25 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-6:15 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 437 Popular St. on the report of unauthorized burning.

-4:41 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-2:45 to 4 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 1630 Ferguson Court on two false fire alarms.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.