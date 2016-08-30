County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:17 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Black Fox Trail in Clinton Township on the report of drugs.

-1:5o p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a scam.

-12:27 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of drugs.

-11:38 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 15000 block of East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report of possible identity theft.

-11:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to Leatherwood Creek Road and Middleton Hume Road in Green Township on the report of drugs.

MONDAY

-8:49 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 6050 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-8:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious male crawling in the middle of the road.

-6:56 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 15000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a possible scam.

-6:12 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the Lockington Dam in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious situation of a car at the dam and pool float in the water with no one around.

-5:56 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 3000 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a possible scam.

-5:38 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a suspicious truck selling meat.

-2:14 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 16000 block of Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of possible identity theft.

-11:29 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to Rangeline Road and state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a property damage accident.

-8:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 104 E. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of the theft of medication from the mail.

-1:54 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 1045 Riverbend Boulevard in Clinton Township on the report of people running through yards.

SUNDAY

-11:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 9928 Kuther Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-9:35 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to 7488 Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report of someone shooting something other than a gun.

SATURDAY

-11:28 p.m.: criminal trespass. A security officer from The Way International, 5555 Wierwille Road, New Knoxville, reported two vehicle had driven onto the property into the parking lot. License plate numbers were given to the deputy, who contacted the parents of the youth who were driving the vehicles.

-2:52 a.m.: arrest warrant. Kyle M. Crull, 220 Oak Ave., Sidney, was taken into custody on arrest warrants from Miami and Champaign counties. Deputies were investigating a disabled vehicle in the middle of the 4000 block of state Route 47, which was owned by Crull. He was located walking away from the vehicle. Crull and the deputy pushed the vehicle off the road and it was towed from the scene. Dispatch located Crull’s information and it was discovered he had warrants out for his arrest. Crull was transported to the county line at state Route 66 and a member of the Troy Police Department took custody of him.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:58 p.m.: investigative complaint. Anna Police were dispatched to 105 N. Linden St. on the report of the home’s picture window being shot out by a BB gun.

Accidents

Tonya Ondine Hatfield, 45, 3121 State Route 66, Houston, was cited for driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 11 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Hatfield was traveling west in the 600 block of Houston Road when she said she swerved to miss a deer in the road. She said she didn’t hit the deer.

Investigators revealed that Hatfield failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a road sign. The vehicle continued in the ditch, striking a tree and coming to rest in heavy brush and striking another tree.

The driver, stated the report, was driving under suspension, against driving privileges. An OVI investigation was conducted and the deputy is waiting for the results of a blood draw from the laboratory.

Hatfield was transported to Wilson Health by Houston Rescue.

Her vehicle was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

• Dale E. Leffler, 62, 10841 Millcreek Road, Sidney, was northbound on Kuther Road Saturday at 10:32 a.m. and attempted to turn east onto Campbell Road. She failed to negotiate the turn and went across all three lanes of traffic on Campbell and struck the stop sign, which was knocked to the ground.

The vehicle was not damaged.

Right before the crash, a deputy observed Leffler’s pickup truck in her neighbor’s yard. She had backed into the yard from their driveway. The deputy decided to follow Leffler and observed her hitting the stop sign on Campbell Road.

Leffler told the deputy she had been at the hospital the night before and was just tired. The deputy told Leffler not to drive for the rest of the day.

• Deputies investigated a two-vehicle crash Friday at 3:42 p.m. on Wells Road.

Arnold L. Clune, 73, 5785 Wells Road, Minster, was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Wells Road from a private drive. He entered the roadway into the path of a vehicle driven by Gregory A. Speck, 45, of St. Henry, who was traveling west on Wells Road.

Clune was driving a 1965 Massey-Ferguson tractor. It sustained light damage.

Speck’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Cecil Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Brookshide Drive.

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookshide Drive.

MONDAY

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-2:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-10:59 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-7:34 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County for the mutual aid of a barn fire.

-6:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Sheryl Roadcap.

