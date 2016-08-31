City record

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-5:25 a.m.: contempt. Ryan Lawson, 39, 230 N. Second St., was arrested in Piqua on an active warrant out of the Sidney Municipal Court.
TUESDAY
-7:07 p.m.: probation violation. Jason Shelton, 33, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
-10:21 a.m.: lost property. Quick Credit Auto Sales on West Russell Road reported they lost two dealer license plates.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-6:18 a.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched on a possible structure fire. The fire was an exterior bonfire.
-2:44 a.m.: fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Comfort Inn on Michigan Street to clear a fire alarm.
-12:36 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-5:27 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to Gamestop on Michigan Street on the report of a brush fire.
-10:15 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
-7:30 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a false residential fire alarm.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.