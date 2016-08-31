In Sidney Municipal Court , 2016, Visiting Judge Thomas Hanna fined Titeka Richardson, 37, 306 N. Third St., Anna, $1,075 with $700 suspended for DUI alcohol drugs first offense. She was also given 180 in jail with 177 suspended, a license suspension, $103 in costs, probation, and Shelby County Intervention Program. A charge of DUI breath first offense and driving within lanes were dismissed with $10 costs.

• Sean Chitwood, 23, 12165 Lochard Road, reckless operation amended from DUI alcohol drugs first offense, $250 fine, $103 costs, license suspension, 30 days in jail with one suspended and 27 days credit, probation, and two-day driver program; DUI breath first offense dismissed; reasonable control, $10 costs, dismissed.

• Matthew Schott II, 20, 137 Oldham Ave., DUS – FRA suspension, $111 costs, license intervention program successful, dismissed.

• Michael Sloan, 22, 1211 Amherst Drive, DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $95 costs, license suspension program successful, dismissed; speed, $10 fine, dismissed; DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $75 fine, $105 costs.

• Rodger Ball, 36, 213 S. West St., DUS 12 points, $1,000 fine with $700 suspended, $97 costs, 180 days in jail with 120 suspended, probation; speed, $10 costs, dismissed.

• Dustin Thomas, 30, 610 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, no operators license, $178 costs, $317 bonds, dismissed; rules for bikes, etc., $50 fine; rules for bikes, etc., $50 fine.

• James Goings, 37, 538 N. Wagner Ave., DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $250 fine, $178 costs, 10 days in jail with concurrent sentence now serving.

• Jakob Pennington, 19, 6222 Jackson Road, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs,

• Bartolon Morales, 50, 1500 Grove St., no operators license, $75 fine, $105 costs.

• Shacon Barnes, 23, 1054 N. Main Ave., DUS – FRA suspension, $250 fine, $111 costs.

• Andrew Yenser, 47, 107 North St., Botkins, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Amber Derosia, 22, 300 Clay St., Lot 14, Jackson Center, no operators license, $75 fine, $95 costs; turn and stop signals, $25 fine, $10 costs.

• Jerri Barlage, 47, 4054 Paulus Road, Houston, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Jordan Cisco, 25, 1347 Westwood Drive, DUS – judgment suspension, $75 fine, $111 costs.

• Tyler Conwell, 18, 744 Brooklyn Ave., Lot 29, no operators license, $75 fine, $111 costs.

• Crystal Skelly, 31, 342 Maple St., obedience to traffic control device, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Benjamin Boyd, 23, 15900 Meranda Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Hannah Shank, 26, 3358 Leatherwood Creek, speed, $70 fine, $111 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Aug. 26, 2016, Judge Duane Goettemoeller fined Joshua Graham, 24, 1221 Park St., $250 for assault amended from domestic violence. He was also given three days jail with three days credit and $138 in court costs. On a separate count of domestic violence he was fined $250, given 11 days in jail with 11 days credit, and ordered to pay $138 in costs.

• Chandler Kipp, 20, 11456 Wells Road, Anna, prohibitions/minors under 21, $250 fine, $103 costs; criminal trespass, $100 fine, $10 costs; stopping after injury accident, $1250 fine, $103 costs, license suspension; failure to control/weaving, $10 costs, dismissed.

• Joshua Murphy, 36, 15564 County Road 25A, Anna, second offense 20 years with refusal, dismissed; right of way/stop/yield signs, dismissed.

• Gary Cox, 61, 5156 Frazier-Guy Road, DUI alcohol drugs second offense, $140.50 costs, dismissed; DUI breath second offense amended from DUI .17 breath second offense, $600 fine, license suspension; driving within lanes/continued lines, dismissed.

• Derrick Cornett, 24, 222 E. Bennett St., DUS – FRA suspension, $150 fine, $307 costs; failure to control/weaving, $100 fine.

• Robert Blankenship, 22, 8460 Houston Road, Houston, DUS/restrictions, $150 fine, $113 costs; expired license plates, dismissed.

• Darrell Maynard, 50, 5911 State Route 29E, expired license plates, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Emily Brautigam, 20, 14641 Pruden Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court on Aug. 25:

• Lukas Nicodemus, 24, 1510 Port Jefferson Road, expired license plates, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• April Thornell, 28, 5050 Dawson Road, Houston, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Zachery Smith, 21, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 47, reasonable control, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Shirley Richmond, 65, 848 S. Main Ave., failure to control/weaving, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Doris Harbin, 59, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 20, right of way when turning left, $25 fine, $111 costs.

New felonies:

• Joshua R. Bell, failure to comply with an officer, third degree felony, bond set at $10,000 cash/surety (posted Aug. 25), continued for services of an attorney until Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

• Jordan Gilgillen, possession of drugs (heroin), bond set at $10,000 cash/surety, plus costs, set for services of attorney Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.

• Neil Cromes, 34, 615 Sixth Ave., weapons under disability, bound over to common pleas.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

