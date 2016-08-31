Posted on by

County record


Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of a home break-in.

-8:27 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report of a possible identity theft.

-8:13 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of phone harassment.

TUESDAY

-11:55 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township on for a K9 narcotics search.

-6:51 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 14747 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of two people with flashlights in the yard of the property the previous night.

-6:15 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 9925 State Route 47A in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a missing vehicle.

-3:44 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney Freyburg Road and state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle collision.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Fairview Street in Jackson Township.

-8:39 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-7:08 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of Dorman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:05 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 6602 Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a chimney fire.

-6:15 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department, Sidney Medics and Fire Department, and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to River’s Edge Sports Bar on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department, Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-11:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

