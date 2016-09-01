City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:01 p.m.: contempt. Crystal Donnelly, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on two active warrants.

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Theodore Ludwig, 74, 214 N. Walnut Ave., Apt. C, reported the theft of an oscillating fan.

-7:03 p.m.: illegal processing of drug documents. Bunny’s Pharmacy on North Main Avenue reported a drug document forgery.

-4:02 p.m.: found property. The identification card and other miscellaneous cards of Robbie Carr, 40, 129 W. Water St., was found and turned into the police department.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Debbie Creech, 55, 1001 Fourth Ave., Apt. 16, reported the theft of a Mongoose bicycle from her residence.

-12:21 p.m.: telephone harassment. Lisa Wilkins, 39, 220 E. South St. Apt. A, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

-9:02 a.m.: probation violation. Christopher Clark, 41, 3565 Lindsey Road, was arrested on an probation bench warrant.

TUESDAY

-5:22 p.m.: theft. Debbie Parker, 59, 431 S. Highland Ave., reported the theft of a Next girl’s bike.

-2:39 p.m.: breaking and entering. Miranda Roark, 20, 526 Campbell Road, reported someone entered her back porch and took two electric Jackson guitars and a Craftsman lawn mower.

-9:10 a.m.: criminal damaging. Carolyn Carrington, 61, 1051 Fairmont Drive, reported someone shot her residence with a BB gun and damaged an outside window pane and three sections of vinyl siding.

-8:24 a.m.: theft. Sidney Care Center on Buckeye Avenue reported the theft of 104 Percocet and 38 Norco prescription medication pills.

Accidents

Jon Lancaster, 37, of Liberty, Indiana, was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.

Lancaster was backing out of a parking spot in the 200 block of North Main Avenue when he struck another vehicle traveling northbound on North Main Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was Calista Elliot, 32, 841 S. Ohio Ave.

• Christopher Stiver, 26, 532 Brooklyn Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control device after a car crash on Wednesday at 6:57 a.m.

Stiver was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop at the red light and hit another vehicle attempting to turn onto the Interstate 75 entrance ramp from the west on state Route 47.

A witness confirmed that Stiver went through the red light and the other vehicle was already in the intersection waiting to turn prior to the red light.

The driver of the other vehicle was Randall Hagan, 50, 250 Harvard Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3 to 5:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:18 a.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched to 621 Campbell Road on the report of a gas leak.

-9:18 a.m. to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

