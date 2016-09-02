City record

Police log

THURSDAY

-3:29 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Josey Rafferty, 31, 306 N. West Ave., was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-11:38 am.: theft. Joey Edwards, 35, 614 N. Main Ave., Apt. B, reported the theft of a police scanner from his residence.

-3:20 a.m.: aggravated robbery. Police are investigating the report made by Richard Norris, 50, at large, of a robbery at 522 N. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police are investigating the report made by Brad Bodenmiller, 41, 709 N. Main Ave., of a breaking and entering at 715 N. Main Ave.

TUESDAY

-10:44 a.m.: burglary. Donald Ferryman, 60, 211 Forest St., reported the theft of a small refrigerator sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30.

Accidents

Houleye Kane, 49, 971 Buckeye Ave., was cited with failure to control after an one-vehicle crash Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

Kane exited the Custenborder Field’s parking lot on Riverside Drive when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the street lawn.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday at 3:01 p.m.

Ray Zachrich, 33, 624 East Ave., was traveling northbound on South Highland Avenue through the intersection at Campbell Road when his vehicle was hit in the rear driver’s side by the vehicle driven by Johnny Perry, 38, 1141 Hawthorne Drive.

Perry was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road and said he had a green light when he drove through the intersection. Zachrich told police he had a yellow light when he drove through the intersection.

There were no independent witnesses on the scene to verify the events.

• Kimberly Dunham, 35, 230 Belmont St., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday at 12:11 p.m.

Dunham was traveling eastbound on Williams Street and when attempting to turn northbound onto Wapakoneta Avenue she struck another vehicle traveling northbound on Williams Street at the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was Edward Groom, 68, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 17.

• Mark Conkle, 59, of Minster, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:43 a.m.

Conkle was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of Howard Street when hit the rear of an occupied parked vehicle he failed to see that was facing eastbound on the south side of Howard Street.

The collision pushed the parked vehicle out into the middle of Howard Street and Conkle’s vehicle off to the south side of the street.

The driver of the other vehicle was Jimmie Lear, 61, of Bradford.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-11:51 p.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched to 324 Adams St. on a false fire alarm.

-5:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to the report of an auto accident.

-3:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a non-injury accident.

-12:59 to 9 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.