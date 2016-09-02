Posted on by

County record


Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 16510 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on the report of fraudulent charges.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11519 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of a missing satchel.

THURSDAY

-12:07 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 5170 Short Road in Cynthian Township on the report of an unwanted man in the driveway.

-7:51 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 16225 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of two two missing sheep.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:07 a.m.: investigative complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to 110 Redbud Circle, Unit C, on the report of a female screaming.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-7:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

