14 indicted by grand jury

SIDNEY — A Shelby County grand jury handed up several formal felony indictments Thursday.

• Aaron Maurer, 26, of Botkins, was indited on one count of rape, a felony of the first degree. According to the indictment he is accused of, “one or about July 15-16, 2016, … he, by force, did engage in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old female.”

• Seth Centers, 33, of Houston, was indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fifth-degree, and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the fourth-degree. According to the indictment he is accused of, “During the time period of April 6 to May 4, 2016 … he recklessly sent, delivered, furnished, disseminated or provided by way of electronic communication nude obscene photos to a 14-year-old juvenile.” The second count says, “During the time period of April 6 to May 4, 2016, … he knowingly obtained and possessed nude pictures of a 14-year-old female.”

• Joshua Bell, 22, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer, a felony of the third-degree.

• Charles Blankenship, 54, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

• Darryl Harris, 54, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to provide change of address, a felony of the fourth-degree.

• Isaac Hunley, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer, a felony of the third-degree.

• Jordan Gilfillen, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the third-degree, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth-degree.

• Andrew Jackson, 45, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft and one count of misuse of credit card, both felonies of the fifth-degree.

• Stacy Lemaster, 59, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft, a felony of the fifth-degree.

• Brian Mader, 32, of Bradford, was indicted on three counts of forgery, felonies of the fifth-degree.

• Robert Nichols, 27, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree.

• Josey Rafferty, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, both felonies of the fifth-degree.

• Brittany Van Horn, 25, at large, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

• William Zula, 44, of Huber Heights, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, both felonies of the fifth-degree.

They are all scheduled to appear for arraignment on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.

