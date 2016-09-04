County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:13 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township for a one-vehicle accident.

-1:45 p.m.: accident with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Mason and Thompson Schiff roads in Franklin Township for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-5:58 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 29 for a property damage accident.

SATURDAY

-10:18 p.m.: shooting. Deputies investigated a report of several gun shots in the area of the 5000 block of Stoker Road.

-7:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Frazier Guy and Gearhart roads in Perry Township on a report of residents hearing a loud explosion.

-7:18 p.m.: runaway. Deputies investigated a report of a runaway juvenile.

-6:47 p.m.: found property. A license plate was found in the 3000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township and turned into the Sheriff’s Office.

-2:57 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Wright Road on a report of a car stuck on the tracks.

-2:27 a.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A and Harmon Road on the report of a car in a corn field.

-2:16 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from the Anna football field, 305 N. Second St., Anna.

FRIDAY

-5:24 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to a property damage accident at Anna Schools, 1 McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-3:26 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at County Road 25A and Meranda Road.

-3:24 p.m.: hit skip accident. Deputies responded to 1535 N. Kuther Road on a report of someone driving through the yard.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:51 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to Hathaway and Lindsey roads for a line down and it was on fire.

-12:05 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-9:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-6:53 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-5:01 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-8:08 p.m.: open burn. Jackson Center Fire and Police were dispatched to 300 Clay St., Unit 12, on a report of an open burn.

-7:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Botkins.

-6:23 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher

