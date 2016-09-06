City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-1:34 a.m.: aggravated robbery. Speedway on St. Marys Avenue reported the business was robbed of $188.41 and Marlboro Cigarettes valued at $55.

MONDAY

-5:13 p.m.: warrant. Tabitha Lambert, 25, 402 E. Court St., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:39 am.: breaking and entering. Robert Hull Jr., 52, 818 N. Miami Ave., reported someone kicked-in his garage door and stole an air compressor, five fishing poles and two lanterns.

SUNDAY

-7:20 p.m.: theft. Christopher McMahon, 52, 2040 Old English Court, reported his LG cellphone was missing from his residence.

-6:57 p.m.: theft. Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue reported two mattresses were illegally dumped on the property.

-6:31 p.m.: theft. Ashley Holthaus, 31, of Anna, reported the theft of two iPhones from 230 E. Poplar St.

-5:18 p.m.: theft. Joshua Bockrath, 26, 719 Foraker Ave., was arrested for stealing merchandise from Mendards on Lester Avenue valued at approximately $400.

-11:27 a.m.: contempt. Austin Clack, 21, of Bradford, was arrested on a contempt warrant out of Sidney Municipal Court.

-8:26 a.m.: criminal damaging. John Sawyer, 51, 607 N. Main Ave., reported some broke the windshield and damaged the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

-5:02 a.m.: theft. Becky Barga, 54, 6168 Jackson Road, reported the theft of a wallet containing $70 and a saving bank book.

-1:36 a.m.: probation violation. Michael Joyal, 31, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:28 p.m.: theft. Albert Watters, 65, 991 N. Wagner Ave., reported various CDs were taken from his residence.

-10:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Hale Bradley, 32, 518 N. West Ave., reported some broke the driver’s side window of his van.

-8:34 p.m.: theft. Joe Shoemaker, 59, 129 Brooklyn Ave., reported the theft of his weed-eater.

-4:42 p.m.: driving under the influence. Ricki Hunt, 52, 1341 Rutkedge Ave., was arrested for OVI, charged with driving under suspension and taken to jail.

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Kroger on Michigan Street reported a customer pumped fuel and drove off without paying.

-12:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Town Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue reported someone broke the window of Apartment 2D.

-9:50 a.m.: contempt. Cass Hensley, 39, at large, was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail.

-4:47 a.m.: felonious assault. Jeramy Risdon, 37, and George Hessler, 44, both of 204 Forest St., were arrested for felonious assault.

FRIDAY

-3:48 p.m.: criminal damaging. Sara King, 36, 215 ½ E. North St., reported her windshield on her vehicle was damaged.

-3:52 a.m.: theft. Theresa Wentz, 53, 217 ½ E. North St., reported the theft of $70 from her residence.

-12:55 a.m.: contempt. Josh Mendenhall, 23, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

THURSDAY

-9:01 p.m.: vandalism. Haeley Elliott, 19, 349 Maple St., reported the kitchen ceiling tiles were damaged at the property.

-8:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. Christopher Ritter, 26, 415 ½ S. Miami Ave., reported a group of juveniles damaged his storm door.

Aug. 22

-6 p.m.: menacing by stalking. Jordan Baker, 19, 1432 Langdon Drive, was arrested on two counts of menacing by stalking.

Accidents

Darrick Wise, 29, 729 Michigan St., was cited with failure to control and transported by Sidney Fire Department to Wilson Health following a motorcycle crash on Thursday at 5:51 p.m.

Wise was headed eastbound on Fourth Avenue as he was attempting to negotiate through a curve after just passing a vehicle when he lost control of the motorcycle and continued straight instead of with the curve of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

After the collision with the guardrail, the motorcycle bounced off and spun into the roadway and the driver was ejected from the bike.

Once Wise arrived at Wilson Health, CareFlight was called.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to an auto accident on Fourth Street and Michigan Street.

-1:28 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

MONDAY

-6:31 p.m.: fire. Firefighters were dispatched on an open burn complaint.

-1:49 to 2:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two auto accidents.

-7:10 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.