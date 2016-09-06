County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:16 a.m.: assault. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on the report of an assault.

-1:34 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and a K9 tracking unit were dispatched to the Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of an armed robbery.

MONDAY

-10:03 p.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:35 p.m.: investigative report. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a strong smell of gas or other chemical in the area.

-5:48 p.m.: investigative report. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of someone breaking into the home.

-5:08 p.m.: assault. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report of an assault.

-5:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10424 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of two lawn chairs.

-3:19 p.m.: investigative report. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report of someone breaking into a car.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Jackson Center School on the report of an assault.

-11:03 a.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police were dispatched to County Road 25A and state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of people walking on the railroad tracks.

Accidents

Marvin Hinds, 77, 712 Clinton Ave., was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

Hinds was traveling northbound on Thompson Schiff Road and was stopped at Mason Road but as he attempted to cross Mason Road he pulled out into the path of another vehicle traveling eastbound on Mason Road. The collision sent both vehicles to the north of the intersection, causing Hinds’ vehicle to strike and damage a fence line in the northern ditch before coming to a rest.

The driver of the other vehicle was Katelyn Turner, 23, of Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, New Bremen Rescue and Deputies responded to Amsterdam Road and Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle accident.

-6:58 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

