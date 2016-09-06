In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 2, 2016, Judge Thomas Hannah fined William Powers, 23, 106 N. Pomeroy Ave., $150 for DUS – FRA suspension amended from no operators license. He was also ordered to complete 20 hours of community service because the license intervention program was unsuccessful. He was also ordered to pay $111 in costs. On a separate count of failure to reinstate license he was fined $250 with $111 in costs.

• Crystal Donnelly, 30, 504 N. Main Ave., failure to reinstate license, $75 fine, $183 costs, license intervention program unsuccessful; driving in marked lanes, $25 fine, $10 costs.

• Jordan Gilfillen, 26, 2701 Leatherwood Creek Road, drug abuse, dismissed.

• Wesley Martz, 30, 10351 Stangel Road, Box A., disorderly conduct amended from domestic violence, $150 fine, $140 costs.

• Obed Maka, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. J, prohibited parking places, $85 costs.

• Tony Daneils, 49, 12075 State Route 363, Minster, DUS/restrictions – child support, dismissed, $95 costs, $105 bonds; no operators license, dismissed, $10 costs.

• Matthew Rittenberry, 26, 300 Clay St., Lot 16, Jackson Center, assured clear distance, $105 costs.

• Jerry Stanley, 49, 119 E. South St., speed, $70 fine, $111 costs.

• Tiara Branscum, 20, 117 N. Pomeroy Ave., speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Garrick Ginter, 20, 9741 Baker Road, Maplewood, speed, $70 fine, $105 costs.

• Mark Conkle, 59, 14731 Schmitmeyer-Baker Road, Minster, operate without reasonable control, $25 fine, $111 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Aug. 30, 2016:

• Kennedy McIver, 21, 2441 Wells Drive, attempted drug abuse amended from drug abuse, $500 fine with $400 suspended, $107 costs, $341 bonds.

• Lisa Six, 26, 510 N. Main Ave., Apt. C, DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $250 fine, $111 costs, 40 hours of community service; DUS – FRA suspension amended from failure to reinstate license, $250 fine, $111 costs, 80 hours of community service.

• Jessica Carter, 30, 331 Fifth Ave., failure to reinstate license amended from DUS/restrictions, $100 fine, $130 costs, probation; DUS/restrictions, $500 fine with $350 suspended, $130 costs, 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, probation.

• Rachel Berning, 20, 12355 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Nathanael Wisecup, 25, 513 Jefferson St., speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Jefferey Wood, 46, 21500 Tawawa St., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

Compiled by Alexandra Newman