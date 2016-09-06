3 enter guilty pleas

SIDNEY — In Shelby County Common Pleas Court Friday, several defendants entered guilty pleas.

In the case of Samuel Millbourn, 22, the Sidney man charged for his part in an overdose death in January, an agreement was reached to amend the charge.

Millbourn agreed to enter a guilty plea to an amended charge of reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree. He had originally been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. He was accused of selling heroin to a man which later caused the man’s overdose death.

The amended charge holds a maximum prison term of 36 months, but according to the agreement, it is neither mandatory or presumed. He is also facing up to a $15,000 fine.

The other two charges against Millbourn, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, were dismissed by the state as a part of the guilty-plea agreement.

He will have to serve a mandatory three years of community control for the crime being a third-degree felony.

Another case involving a death was plead-out as well.

Timothy J. Huelskamp, 52, of Wapakoneta, entered a guilty plea to stopping after an accident, a felony of the third-degree.

The charge was brought about after he struck a Maplewood woman with his car on May 11 in the 10000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road, causing her death and failed to remain at the scene until law enforcement’s arrival.

He turned himself in the next morning, and originally entered a not-guilty plea. There will be a joint recommendation from the state and the defense of community control sanctions. His license will be suspended for a period between six months and five years, and his community control will be a discretionary three years as determined by the parole board.

In the case of an assault in March, one of the co-defendants entered a guilty plea on several conditions. Samantha M. Rivera, 24, entered a guilty plea on one count of attempted obstruction of justice, amended from obstructing justice. She will also cooperate and testify truthfully against her co-defendant Johnny L. Harness.

Rivera and Harness were picked up by police and the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas in July after fleeing Sidney in March after a felonious assault incident that occurred near the rear parking lot of the post office near the corner of West Avenue and North Street. During the assault a 16-year-old Sidney male juvenile sustained life threatening injuries. Harness was charged with felonious assault after the incident.

Rivera is facing 18 months in prison, but it is neither mandatory or presumed. She is also facing up to a $5,000 fine, and a discretionary three years of community control as determined by the parole board.

A status conference in Harness’s case is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.

Dates for sentencing had not been scheduled at press time.

Huelskamp http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HuelskampTimothy.jpg Huelskamp Rivera http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SamanthaMRivera.jpg Rivera Millbourn http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Millbourn.jpg Millbourn

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825; Follow the SDN on Facebook and Twitter @sidneydailynews

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825; Follow the SDN on Facebook and Twitter @sidneydailynews