County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:54 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 14275 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of the fraudulent use of a credit card.

-10:59 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 4865 State Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a possible scam.

-10:09 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 12158 Ash Drive in McLean Township on the report of a burglarized shed.

-4:48 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 13844 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the investigative report.

WEDNESDAY

-8:45 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 4427 State Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of two suspicious men walking around the home on the property.

-8:09 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a paint can left on the road which caused paint to get onto a vehicle.

-5:10 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 9982 Barhorst Road in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious person jumping out of a cornfield.

-4:24 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to North Kuther Road and state Route 47 on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

-4:22 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 19030 Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of an IRS scam.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:57 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 5901 State Route 705 in McLean Township.

-3:48 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-8:56 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to the 9000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

-4:11 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to 9333 state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-3:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

