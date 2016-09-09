City record

Police log

THURSDAY

-3:09 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Charles Blankenship, 54, 701 W. North St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:30 a.m.: burglary. Heather Rinderle, 27, 529 N. Miami Ave., reported someone entered her home and stole an XBOX 360, two game controllers, and 10 games.

Accidents

Esco Mabes, 68, 1437 Childrens Home Road, was cited with improper backing after a crash on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Mabes backed out of the driveway of 755 Park St. and hit the unoccupied vehicle parked across from the driveway. Mabes left the scene but was contacted and then returned.

The owner of the other vehicle is Amanda Cotterman, 755 Park St.

• Anthony Coronati, 54, 413 E. Edgewood St., was transported to Wilson Heath by Sidney Fire Department and cited with right of way from private drive after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m.

Coronati was attempting to pull out of the private driveway of 1975 Campbell Road when he struck another vehicle traveling eastbound on Campbell Road.

The driver of the other vehicle was Jody Billenstein, 41, of Ansonia.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:36 p.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched on a fire alarm that was cancelled.

-7:45 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.