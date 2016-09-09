County record

Sheriff’s report

FRIDAY

-2:03 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report that someone hit a road closed sign and broke a window.

-1:54 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Road and Sidney Freyburg Road on the report that something flew off of a semitrailer and shatter the windshield of the caller’s vehicle.

THURSDAY

-6:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage and Drive-Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of $50.

Accidents

No one was cited after a collision on Friday, Sept. 2, at 5:24 p.m.

The Anna school bus driven by Michael Thomas, 47, of Anna, was traveling westbound on Walnut Street and when attempting to make a left hand turn into the drive at the Anna High School, the rear of the bus struck the front left side of a parked vehicle on Walnut Street.

The owner of the parked vehicle is Kenneth Hemsworth, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:09 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-11:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-11:29 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to 18754 Metz Road in Jackson Township.

-7:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-3:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

