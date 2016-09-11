In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 9, 2016, Judge Duane Goettemoeller fined Justin Barger, 28, 515 Culvert St., $375 for DUI alcohol drugs first offense. He was also ordered to pay $128 in costs, and his license will be suspended for a periof of six months. Charges of DUI breath first offense, and headlights on motor vehicles were dismissed.

• Dylan Carey, 20, 274 Hillcrest Court, seatbelt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• David Newman, 25, 3232 Deerpath Way, expired license plates, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Brian Schaffner, 50, 234 New St., expired license plates, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Charles Dankworth, 48, 12527 State Route 362 lot 83, seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Samual Sides, 21, 17141 Sunset Drive, seat belt violation, $30 fine, $92 costs.

• Andres Baldonado, 47, 214 Peridot Drive, Anna, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• George Murphy, 72, 10806 Little Turtle Way, starting and backing vehicles, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Brittany Cornett, 23, 460 Oakleaf Court, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Michael Manor, 47, 214 Pike St., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 8, 2016:

• Joshua Bell, 22, 229 Sandpiper Drive, failure to comply with an officer, dismissed.

• Jonathan Morsey, 23, 362 Wuebker Road, Minster, assured clear distance, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Caleb Bray, 21, 722 Ronan St., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Robert Lyme, 34, 2706 Andrew Court, operate unsafe vehicle, $25 fine, $105 costs.

• John Copeland II, 20, 2805 Wapakoneta Road, Lot 40, obeying traffic control devices, $25 fine, $105 costs.

• Stormy Wheatley, 26, 3012 State Route 66, Houston, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Matthew Poeppelman, 18, 307 Charles Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Houleye Kane, 49, 971 Buckeye Ave., failure to control/weaving, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Wesley Kogge, 19, 10 N. Lincoln Drive, Minster, speed, $70 fine, $111 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 7, 2016:

• Kelli Long, 38, 2325 Collins Apt. J, open container, dismissed.

• Brett Gillem, 19, 8485 State Route 119, Anna, attempted assault amended from assault, $200 fine, $143 costs, probation, anger rage counseling.

• Carolyn Maynard, 53, 5911 State Route 29 E, failure to register dog, $25 fine, $120 costs.

• Kelly Daniels, 24, 606 4th Ave., speed, $70 fine, $111 costs.

• Patricia Wood, 219 1/2 E. Court St., Apt. A, parking in excess of two hours, $10 fine; parking in excess of two hours, $10 fine.

• Gavin Spangler, 24, 419 E. Pinehurst St., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Helen Hayes, 75, 820 Spruce Ave., starting and backing vehicles, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Courtney Zimpfer, 19, 16801 Wones Road, Jackson Center, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Alicia Hull, 31, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., operating mother vehicle with temporary permits, $75 fine, $101 costs; obeying traffic control devices, $25 fine, $10 costs.

• Norma Barhorst, 76, 11517 Luthman Road, Minster, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• William Epley, 57, 1180 S. Kuther Road, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 6, 2016, Judge Duane Goettemoeller fined Danielle Elmore, 41, 805 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. K, $200 for attempted criminal damaging amended from criminal damaging. She was also ordered to pay $130 in costs, complete probation, anger rage counseling, and the Moving On Program.

• Bruce Upkins, 49, 424 S. West Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine, $120 costs, probaiton, anger rage counseling, 40 hours of community service.

• Darrick Roesser, 38, 824 1/2 S. Main Ave., attempted theft amended from theft, $150 fine, $161 costs, 11 days in jail with 11 days credit, probation.

• Anthony Martin, 54, 1196 Hazelnut Lane, DUI alcohol drugs first offense, $375 fine, $103 costs, five days in jail, license suspension, probation, 180 hours of alcohol monitoring, Shelby County Intervention Program, counseling; DUI blood first offense, dismissed; obeying traffic control devices, dismissed; reasonable control, dismissed, $10 costs.

• Rebecca Watson, 46, 116 Pomeroy Ave., stopping after an accident, $250 fine, $128 costs, probation, 10 days of house arrest; DUS – FRA suspension, $250 fine, probation, 80 hours of community service; failure to control/weaving, $100 fine, $10 costs.

• Vickey Rork, 61, 508 Franklin Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Larry Chitwood, 59, 2520 Miami River Road, speed, $20 fine, $105 costs.

• Judy Holthaus, 74, 1351 Dartmouth St., right of way/private drive/alley, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Brianna Hayden, 20, 5192 Frazier-Guy Road, obedience to traffic control device, $25 fine, $111 costs.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

