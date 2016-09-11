County record

Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-1:20 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies responded to Mason Road at Ptterson Haplin Road on the report of a property damage accident.
-11:06 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report of vandalism in the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township.
SATURDAY
-6:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state ROute 362 in McLean Township on the report of the theft of a boat.
-1:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Maplewood Road on the report of a theft.
-2:50 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of an assault.
FRIDAY
-11:38 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies respodned to a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive.
Village log
FRIDAY
-10:54 p.m.: missing person. Anna and Botkins Police, and Deputies responded to the Anna Football Field on the report of a missing 32-year-old male.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-1:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street.
-12:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and police responded to the 100 block of Young Street.
SATURDAY
-9:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street.
-5:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.
-8:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle.
-8:16 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Mason Road.
-7:22 a.m.: fire.Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 10000 block of Pasco-Montra Road on the report of a tree on fire.
FRIDAY
-10:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street.
-6:04 p.m.: medical. Perry-Port-Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.
-3:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and police responded to the unit block of Elm Street.
Compiled by Alexandra Newman