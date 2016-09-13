In Sidney Municipal Court Sept. 12, 2016:

• Justin Sparks, 40, 704 Clinton Ave., disorderly conduct amended from menacing, $150 fine, $105 costs.

• Jodi Greve, 33, 213 W. Main St., Anna, confinement restraint dog, $25 fine, $105 costs.

• Joshua Conaster, 25, 505 N. Main Ave., failure to reinstate license, dismissed; no operators license, $75 fine, $113 costs.

• Kara Slife, 20, 816 St. Marys Ave., Apt. A, expired license plates, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Matthew Grile, 30, 502 Forrest St., assured clear distance, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Kelli McCarty, 30, 222 Queen St., assured clear distance, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Amber Crosley, 27, 210 Grove St., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• James Phillips II, 23, 533 Forrest St., DUS – FRA suspension amended from DUS/restrictions, $250 fine, $103 costs; two headlights required, $25 fine, $10 costs.

• Wendell Brown, 60, 1310 Dartmouth St., stopping for school bus, $75 fine, $111 costs.

• Morgan Cotner, 22, 429 Riverside Drive, DUS – FRA suspension, dismissed, $111 costs.

• Christopher Stiver, 26, 532 Brooklyn Ave., obedience to traffic control device, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• David Smith, 50, 909 Port Jefferson Road, reasonable control, $25 fine, $105 costs.

• Jeffrey Young, 48, 810 E. Pike St., DUS/restrictions – child support amended from DUS/restrictions, $150 fine, $113 costs.

• Brandy Allen, 37, 1241 N. Main Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Mark Oldiges, 48, 14 Settlers Lane, Minster, speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Jill Klopfenstein, 24, 16245 Southland Road, Botkins, speed, bond forfeited, $255 bonds.

• Tyler Bell, 30, 306 S. Wilkinson Ave., right of way when turning left, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• John Ward, 44, 1107 St. Marys Ave., seat belt, $30 fine, $86 costs.

• Dennis Bentley, 65, 632 Folkerth Ave., Lot 58, obedience to traffic control devices, $25 fine, $111 costs.

• Jennifer Brown, 30, 4298 Russia-Versailles Road, speed, $30 fine, $111 costs.

• Gary Elsass Sr., 72, 615 W. Michigan Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs.

• Travis Massengill, 19, 1601 Washington Ave., speed, $30 fine, $105 costs, $25 bonds.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

Compiled by Alexandra Newman