City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-2:42 a.m.: probation violation. Tyler Rhoads, 19, 224 Grove St., and Chelsea Lear, 26, 521 S. Miami Ave., were both arrested on outstanding bench warrants for a probation violation.

MONDAY

-8:55 pm.: burglary. Tia Bennion, 20, 635 Michigan St., reported a burglary at her residence.

-4:01 p.m.: burglary. Gina Bailey, 46, 215 Franklin Ave., reported someone entered the residence causing damage to a Vizio flat-screen TV and injury during a reported assault.

-1:11 p.m.: litter. Nine trash bags were reported to have been illegally dumped at Landrum Fields on Riverside Drive.

-9:03 a.m.: breaking and entering. Pet Valu on Michigan Street reported the theft of $2,104.40.

-2:47 a.m.: criminal damaging. Timothy Tippie, 60, 1382 Childrens Home Road, reported the front hood and bug deflector were damaged on his vehicle.

SUNDAY

-11:35 p.m.: driving under the influence. Ronald Myers, 24, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

-8:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tiffany Bryant, 22, 1978 Miami River Road, was additionally charged after her earlier arrest for the reported criminal damage of a glass table and bedroom window of 107 N. Wilkinson Ave.

-8:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tiffany Bryant, 22, 1978 Miami River Road, was arrested for the reported criminal damage of a vehicle.

-8:21 a.m.: theft. Gerald Wannemacher, 66, 10255 Sidney Freyburg Road, reported damage to the front passenger side window of his vehicle and the theft of $15.

-7:52 a.m.: domestic violence. Jonnie Goode, 32, 1125 Hilltop Ave., Apt. A, was arrested for domestic violence and drug abuse.

-7:31 a.m.: theft. Mantor Towing on West Russell Road reported the theft of two wrench sets and a socket set from the tool boxes on one of its vehicles.

SATURDAY

-1:23 a.m.: burglary. Jaret Hardwick, 30, 1520 Spruce Ave., Apt. 10, reported someone entered his apartment and took his PlayStation 4 game system and three video games.

FRIDAY

-11:14 p.m.: criminal damaging. Shalia Taborn, 22, 1467 E. Court St., Apt. A, reported her cell phone was damaged.

-10:03 p.m.: contempt. Kota Dixon, 25, 733 W. North St., Apt. C, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-9:11 p.m.: found property. The Ohio identification card of TJay Cantrill, 35, 10982 Commanche Drive, was found and turned into the police department.

-7:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. Alexander Farley, 21, of Anna, reported someone he knows kicked and damaged the rear quarter panel on the passenger’s side of his vehicle.

-4:25 p.m.: theft. Cassandra Harris, 33, 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 4, reported a DVD player was taken out of her vehicle. The DVD player was located at D & J Pawn on East Court Street.

-2:43 p.m.: warrant. Daniel Bancroft, 50, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-9:07 a.m.: criminal damaging. Shelby County Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue reported someone jumped onto the roof of one of their vehicles and caused it to cave-in.

-2:42 a.m.: burglary. Rebecca Hooks, 27, 425 N. Miami Ave., reported the theft of a ring valued at $100, and her wallet containing $50, her driver’s license, social security card and several credit cards.

Accidents

Mary Cooke, 63, 1417 N. Main Ave., was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Cooke was attempting to make a left hand turn into the private drive between McDonald’s and PNC Bank on Michigan Street when she struck the vehicle driven by Marjory Jones, 25, 1209 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, that was stopped and waiting on traffic.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:55 p.m.

According to the police report, Tessa Schmidt, 22, 1136 Hazelnut Lane, was traveling westbound in the right lane of traffic on West Court Street when she cut off the vehicle traveling westbound in the left lane and caused a collision.

Schmidt admitted to the police she cut the other vehicle off as it was in her blind spot but said she did not feel anything and did not hit the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, Carol Fisher, 64, of Botkins, told police that when Schmidt came into her lane she struck her.

The police officer noted scuff marks on both vehicles but each driver said the marks on each their vehicles were already present before the incident. According to the report, the officer noted that the marks did not appear to match-up and due to conflicting accounts of the incident and lack of an independent witness no citation was issued.

• Sharon Phelps, 59, of Pemberton, was cited with starting and backing after a collision on Monday at 8:53 a.m.

Phelps was backing up a bus in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue when she struck a parked truck.

The owner of the truck is Benjamin Pierce, 701 Norwood Ave.

• Kelcey Gallimore, 21, 494 Foxcross Drive, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Monday at 8:12 a.m.

Gallimore was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of West Edgewood St. when she struck a pile of gravel in front of 120 W. Edgewood St.

• Carol Wallace, 83, of Port Jefferson, was cited with stop sign after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Wallace was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road, stopped at the intersection at Broadway Avenue and then continued on eastbound when she struck another vehicle traveling southbound already in the intersection on Broadway Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was Taylor Charles, 16, 618 Sixth Ave.

• Amadou Haidare, 39, 1101 Wright Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:54 a.m.

Haidare was traveling northbound on North Kuther Road when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him attempting to make a left hand turn into the parking lot of Tri-County Veterinary Service on North Kuther Road. As a result of the collision, the other vehicle spun around in the parking lot and during the spin, Haidare’s vehicle also struck the driver’s side door of the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was James Depinet, 43, 514 Second Ave.

• Dennis Bentley, 65, 632 Folkerth Ave., was cited with obedience to a traffic device control following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday at 12:53 p.m.

Bentley was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle attempting to make a left hand turn onto state Route 47 from the northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp.

The driver of the other vehicle was Nathan Taulbee, 54, of Morrow.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:23 to 2:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:21 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 427 S. Ohio Ave. on the report of a car fire.

-3:19 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to Michigan Street and Interstate 75 for a report of an overheated car.

-8:47 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

SUNDAY

-5:02 p.m.: investigation. Firefighters responded to an odor investigation.

-12:11 to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

