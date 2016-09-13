County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: theft. A report of theft was taken at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2399 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of rings.

MONDAY

-5:54 p.m.: investigative report. Deputies were dispatched to 22322 Lefevre Road in Salem Township on the report of a possible scam.

-5:37 p.m. theft. Deputies were to the 1400 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report of $3,000 in fraudulent charges on a credit card.

-2:18 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 9151 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of trash dumping.

-10:24 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 5261 Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report of a person staying in the caller’s rental property.

-6:24 a.m.: accident with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 65 and state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a bus and a car crash.

-4:41 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on an investigative complaint.

SUNDAY

-7:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of a diamond necklace.

-6:57 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 4799 Vermont Drive in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-3:58 p.m.: property damage accident. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of a two-vehicle accident.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:58 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 105 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of medication.

Accidents

Scott Cromes, 57, 2663 River Road, Sidney, was cited with rules for turns at intersections after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 6:24 a.m.

Cromes was driving a Sidney City School Bus headed east on state Route 47 when he attempted to make a left turn onto state Route 65 he struck the vehicle stopped at the stop sign on state Route 65 driven by Charles Shroyer, 62, 21501 Maplewood Road, Maplewood.

• Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on state Route 47 and Kuther Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:24 p.m.

Gary Phillis, 66, 306 Dorman Drive, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when, according to the sheriff’s report, he failed to see the red light and rear-ended the vehicle driven by Christina Colon, 21, 302 Charles Ave., Sidney, stopped at the light in front of him.

• Devin Daniel, 18, of Dayton was cited with failure to control after his vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2:57 a.m.

Daniel was traveling northbound across the railway crossing on Wright Road when he veered too soon for the upcoming curve and went off of the right side of the roadway causing his vehicle to get stuck on the tracks.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-4:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Jaws of Life, Fire Department and Police and Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of an accident with injuries.

-10:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Russia Fire Department responded to the 4000 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to Howard Street and Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-2:18 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-12:17 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-11:04 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Enterprise Drive in McLean Township.

-7:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-4:50 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-3:27 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-7:33 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department was dispatched to Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of heavy smoke in the area.

-5:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-3:49 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

