City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:30 pm.: theft. Timmy Cantrell, 47, 233 N. Main Ave., reported the theft of three handguns and a diamond ring valued at $5,000 from his residence.

-3:04 p.m.: found property. A girl’s light blue bike was found at 619 Highland Ave. and turned into the police department.

-12:32 p.m.: theft. Angela Fleming, 37, 236 Jefferson St., Apt 6, reported the theft of her cell phone, camcorder and two pocket knives were taken from her residence.

MONDAY

-6:23 a.m.: burglary. Dwayne Hensel, 45, 818 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 4, reported the burglary of a television and a laptop computer from his residence.

Accidents

Cassandra McCague, 54, of New Carlisle, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday at 3:22 p.m.

McCague was traveling westbound on Fair Road when she rear-ended the vehicle stopped in front of her attempting to make a left turn from Fair Road onto Fairington Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle was Karen Fraley, 53, 12591 Sharp Road.

McCague told police she didn’t realize Fraley had stopped. The collision caused an injury to the right arm of McCague’s passenger, Patty Magoto, 75, 1222 River Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:04 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to 912 Riverside Drive for animal problems.

-7:28 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the Comfort Inn on Michigan Street on a general fire alarm. No problem was found.

-3:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to an automobile accident with no injuries.

-2:19 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 211 E. Russell Road on a fire alarm. It was a false alarm due to a broken sprinkler head.

-10:19 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a general fire alarm. It was a false alarm due to construction.

-8:38 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

