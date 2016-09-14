County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1071 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threatening phone calls.

-10:18 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School on the report of a suspicious female.

TUESDAY

-4:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 4281 River Road in Orange Township on the report of trespassing.

Accidents

Jeffrey Gephart, 44, 110 S. Loramie Creek Drive, Fort Loramie, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health after a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

Gephart was attempting to make a left turn into the state park office on Fort Loramie Swanders Road when the vehicle driven by Laura Wilt, 24, 12590 Lochard Road, Anna, failed to yield and rear-ended Gephart’s vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Lynn Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17000 block of Heiland Kies Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9000 block of Dawson Road in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-10:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-9:01 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-5:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 300 block of Dorman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to 16250 Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-3:47 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

