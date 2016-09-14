SIDNEY — The following juvenile traffic offenders recently appeared before Judge William Zimmerman in Shelby County Juvenile Court. Fines and other penalties listed are in addition to court costs, unless otherwise noted.

• Aubrey Schulze, 17, of Sidney, assured clear distance, 90 day license suspension, $25 fine.

• David Mangen Jr., 17, of Sidney, failure to control, no driver license, $25 fine, may not obtain driver’s license until Aug. 20, 2017.

• Zachary Bensman, 17, of Minster, failure to control, one year license suspension, $25 fine.

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

