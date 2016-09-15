City record

Police log

THURSDAY

-2:42 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Sara King, 36, 215 ½ E. North St., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-12:27 a.m.: found property. A Roadmaster mountain bike was found in the area of Park Street and Buckeye Avenue and was turned into the police department.

WEDNESDAY

-9:12 p.m.: driving under the influence. Steven Hicks, 49, of Elyria, was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

-6:28 p.m.: probation violation. Warren Powers, 26, 314 N. West Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

MONDAY

-5:44 p.m.: assault. Isaiah Jacob, 28, of Celina, was arrested for assault.

Accidents

No one was cited after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m.

Samuel Colley, 57, 821 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. H, was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when he struck the vehicle driven by Peggy Bean, 33, 617 Taft St., traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue and attempting to make a left hand turn onto Michigan Street.

Colley told police the light was yellow when Bean crossed in his path.

Bean told police she was already in the intersection when the light turned red so she continued making the left hand turn when she was hit by Colley.

Due to conflicting statements and lack of a witness, no citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:16 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-12:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to an open burn investigation.

-10:48 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to an odor investigation.

-9 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.