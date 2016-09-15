County record

Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-2:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Lockington United Methodist Church on Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of someone tearing up the church’s driveway by doing doughnuts.
-12:33 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of two bikes along the woods.
-8:10 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of a bad odor in the area.
WEDNESDAY
-9:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 21534 Tawawa Road in Green Township on the report of neighbor trouble.
-5:34 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 11750 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of trash dumping.
-3:44 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Nichols Garage on Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a loaned vehicle yet to be returned.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Barhorst Road in McLean Township.
-7:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire Department and Police and Deputies responded to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash with injuries.
-5:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.