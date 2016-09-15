County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Lockington United Methodist Church on Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of someone tearing up the church’s driveway by doing doughnuts.

-12:33 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of two bikes along the woods.

-8:10 a.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of a bad odor in the area.

WEDNESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 21534 Tawawa Road in Green Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-5:34 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 11750 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of trash dumping.

-3:44 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Nichols Garage on Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a loaned vehicle yet to be returned.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Barhorst Road in McLean Township.

-7:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire Department and Police and Deputies responded to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-5:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.