City record

Police log

FRIDAY

-12:16 a.m.: theft. David Cruz-Santiago, 2009 Michigan St., reported the theft of $400 from Buffalo Wild Wings.

THURSDAY

-11:23 p.m.: theft. Travis Vandyke, 31, 548 Culvert St., reported the theft of a socket set and miscellaneous hand tools from his residence.

-8:19 p.m.: theft. Crawford Foster, 54, 426 Buckeye Ave., reported the theft of a grey bike from his residence.

-4:45 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Myron Koester, 59, 2308 Armstrong Ave., reported someone he knows took his vehicle without his permission.

-3:39 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Arthur Jones, 54, 1520 Spruce Ave., Apt. 5, of the theft of $400.

-2:09 p.m.: theft. Heather Rinderle, 27, of Jackson Center, reported the theft of an RCA tablet.

-1:26 p.m.: found property. The Comfort Inn reported finding a Smith gun and four bullets belonging to William Sharp, of Columbia, Tennessee, and turned it into the police department for safe keeping.

-10:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. Morgan Marvin, 23, 411 S. Main Ave., reported someone damaged the tire on her vehicle overnight while parked on the street of her residence.

WEDNESDAY

-3:55 p.m.: theft. Rachel Wilson, 33, 131 Franklin Ave., reported the theft of her cell phone taken from Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue. A police investigation continues.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:32 a.m. to 12:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-6:47 p.m.: standby. Crews were on standby at Lehman Catholic High School on St. Marys Avenue.

-10:09 a.m. to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

