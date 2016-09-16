County record

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:13 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of three cars in the middle of the roadway.

-7:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2748 State Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of threatening text messages.

-5:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1136 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-4:46 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 7250 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of trespassing.

-4:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6081 Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report of harassing text messages.

Accidents

Robert Frey, 16, 3712 Mason Road, Fort Loramie, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health after a crash on Thursday at 7:39 a.m.

Frey was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he ran off the right side of the roadway into a grassy ditch, continued southbound striking a drainage culvert, then struck the ground just before an elevated residential driveway, continued southbound going airborne and then hit the roof of a parked truck with the under body of Frey’s vehicle. Frey then continued southbound while airborne before striking the ground on the right front corner causing the vehicle to flip on its top before finally coming to a rest on its top.

The owner of the other vehicle was Walter Meyer, 3645 Vera St., Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-11:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-9:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

